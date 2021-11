Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 02:47 Hits: 9

House Democrats late Thursday modified the provision in their social spending package that would raise the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction.The new version of the provision would raise the cap from $10,000 to $80,000, and have the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/580210-house-democrats-modify-salt-provision-in-spending-bill