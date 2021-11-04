Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:37 Hits: 3

'We’re going to pass both bills': Pelosi avoids giving firm schedule on BIF and domestic spending plan

1 00:00:00,140 --> 00:00:05,540 >> Bigger and bigger like you only could use project. This week a little bit what you expect. 2 00:00:05,540 --> 00:00:11,010 You expect a vote tonight. And is it possible that you might just vote on the infrastructure bill considering everybody 3 00:00:11,010 --> 00:00:15,540 seems to be bought in and saying it's ready for a vote no OK. 4 00:00:15,570 --> 00:00:20,820 >> So you build back better today and what 5 00:00:20,820 --> 00:00:22,560 are the big hurdles you have to overcome. 6 00:00:22,560 --> 00:00:23,400 >> I'll let you know. 7 00:00:23,450 --> 00:00:29,100 >> I don't wish to but I think 8 00:00:29,100 --> 00:00:32,570 you're just worried about your own schedule. I know I know. 9 00:00:33,240 --> 00:00:38,520 >> But the fact is is that our members are engaged in very thoughtful deliberation with each 10 00:00:38,520 --> 00:00:44,070 other nine as I said to you before 90 percent of this bill has been agreed to House Senate White 11 00:00:44,070 --> 00:00:50,160 House and written we made some changes since last week. People need to familiarize themselves 12 00:00:50,160 --> 00:00:55,800 with it. That was the purpose of our meeting this morning as I said it made me very proud and was inspired 13 00:00:55,800 --> 00:01:01,420 by. Just once again hearing the depth of knowledge and breadth of vision of our colleagues. 14 00:01:01,440 --> 00:01:04,040 >> And we'll let you know. 15 00:01:04,050 --> 00:01:09,540 >> But what we I think many of you know I was really very unhappy about not passing the 16 00:01:09,540 --> 00:01:15,240 bill last week I really was very unhappy because we had an October 30 first deadline and 17 00:01:15,240 --> 00:01:20,380 I thought that that was eloquent but not enough I 18 00:01:20,380 --> 00:01:21,070 guess. 19 00:01:21,070 --> 00:01:26,470 >> So now we're going to we're going to pass both bills. But in order to do so we have to have votes for 20 00:01:26,470 --> 00:01:28,800 both bills. And that's where we are.

