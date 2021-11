Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/579981-the-memo-trump-dinged-by-youngkin-win