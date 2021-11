Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:14 Hits: 7

Federal vaccine mandates to be imposed on companies with more than 100 employees may exacerbate a truck driver shortage across the U.S. that could contribute to further supply chain delays, industry stakeholders warned the House Agriculture...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580085-officials-warn-vaccine-mandates-could-exacerbate-truck-driver-shortage