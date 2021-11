Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:32 Hits: 2

House Democrats on Wednesday resurrected a long-sought paid family leave proposal as part of their social spending package in defiance of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Manchin, whose vote is essential for passage of the bill in the evenly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/579966-democrats-take-on-manchin-make-renewed-push-for-family-leave