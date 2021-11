Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 01:18 Hits: 9

Democratic political strategist James Carville blamed his party's recent losses and weak performance in state elections on "stupid wokeness" on Wednesday."PBS NewsHour" host Judy Woodruff asked Carville what went w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/579991-carville-blames-stupid-wokeness-for-democratic-losses