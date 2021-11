Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

Will Youngkin's victory-without-Trump pave the way for GOP presidential candidates to seek the Republican nomination even if Trump decides to pursue it again? Likely so.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/579786-youngkin-shocker-shows-trump-isnt-needed-to-win