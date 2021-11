Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from starting debate on a voting rights bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), marking the latest setback for Democrats in their push for new elections legislation....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579890-senate-gop-blocks-john-lewis-voting-rights-bill