Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 01:23 Hits: 3

Two U.S. congresswomen are demanding that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) send a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border, The Associated...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/579753-lawmakers-renew-calls-for-apology-answers-in-detention-of-iranian-americans-at