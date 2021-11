Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 7

Kal Penn says he didn't hit up any Hollywood connections to get his gig in the White House, and former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama lightly roasted him for applying through the government's website...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/579647-kal-penn-says-the-obamas-made-fun-of-him-for-applying-to-white