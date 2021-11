Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 22:08 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took a veiled swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday after the moderate senator raised a red flag about the costs of Democrats' social and climate spending bill....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579497-sanders-hits-back-at-manchins-spending-concerns