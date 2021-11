Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 15:30 Hits: 10

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Sunday said he would "gladly participate" in an interview for the Fulton County district attorney's investigation into former President Trump's efforts to pressur...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/579294-raffensperger-says-he-would-gladly-participate-in-interview-for