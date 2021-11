Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 16:46 Hits: 8

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), the chairman of the Conservative Climate Caucus who will be heading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, said on Sunday that "Republicans do care" abo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/579301-gop-congressman-republicans-do-care-deeply-about-climate-change