Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 20:21 Hits: 11

Twenty-six percent of municipal employees in New York City were still unvaccinated following a Friday deadline that mandated workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.A significant jump in vaccinations oc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/579257-26k-nyc-workers-remain-unvaccinated-after-friday-deadline