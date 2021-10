Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 13:49 Hits: 1

Russia has surpassed its daily record for COVID-19 deaths as the nation experiences a surge in cases. The country recorded 1,163 deaths on Friday, according to the country's coronavi...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/579075-russian-daily-covid-19-death-total-surges-past