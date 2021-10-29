Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:57 Hits: 3

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee cheered on the Astros with no mention of the cheating scandal, Rep. Brian Mast called out a spicy hot mic, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced the Senate to Casual Tuesday.

Meanwhile, we learned Sen. Thom Tillis used to “Walk like an Egyptian” and Sen. Ben Sasse gave Sen. Cory Booker the business.

All that and more in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.

The post The Astros, hot mics and Sasse getting sassy — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/10/29/the-astros-hot-mics-and-sasse-getting-sassy-congressional-hits-and-misses/