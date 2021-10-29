Photos of the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

The Upper Senate Park fountain in front of the Capitol is illuminated by multicolored lights in the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser checks out a crosswalk that she helped paint on Calvert Street Northwest in the Woodley Park neighborhood Monday during an event to kick off “Back to Basics Week” and update the public on 100 roadway safety improvement projects. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A visitor does a handstand on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Maine Sen. Susan Collins walks through a shaft of light from the Capitol Rotunda on her way to the Senate Republicans’ lunch Tuesday. Two days later, she notched her 8,000th consecutive Senate vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A staffer dressed as Scooby Doo, who declined to be identified, walks down the Hart Building stairs Wednesday to participate in the dog parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, right, and Cheri Bustos of Illinois collide Wednesday during the Congressional Women’s Softball Game at the Watkins Recreation Center that pits female lawmakers against women in the D.C. press corps. The press team prevailed 5-1. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Players from both teams celebrate Wednesday after the softball game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden walk out of the Capitol on Thursday after a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus on the budget reconciliation framework. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
