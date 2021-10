Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 23:53 Hits: 11

The Lincoln Project said it sent people with tiki torches to a campaign event held by Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Friday, sparking backlash against the activist group.The anti-Trump group...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/579216-lincoln-project-sent-people-with-tiki-torches-to-youngkin-event