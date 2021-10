Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Nearly three-quarters of a million Virginians have voted ahead of the closely watched race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and former Carlyle Group chief executive Glenn Youngkin (R), a contest that wil...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/579010-what-virginias-early-vote-tells-us-about-a-tight-as-a-tick-governors-race