The skinny on the stripped-down reconciliation framework

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

President Biden presented House Democrats with a $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework this week. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down what was cut from the framework, the rift between progressive and moderate Democrats and what’s next for the reconciliation bill.

