Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 14:54 Hits: 2

AOC says passing BIF alone is not a 'positive Climate message'

1 00:00:00,180 --> 00:00:05,940 >> I think. We need to have. Certain. Either through legislative tax package through 2 00:00:05,940 --> 00:00:11,250 uniform agreement. That. We can trust. Because there's 3 00:00:11,250 --> 00:00:13,050 been so many changes in this process. 4 00:00:13,410 --> 00:00:18,750 >> So many people you know. Yes. No. Doing the hokey pokey one 5 00:00:18,750 --> 00:00:21,900 foot in one foot out. So we need. Certainty. 6 00:00:22,350 --> 00:00:27,660 >> That we're gonna be able to deliver some certainty to be clear doesn't have to be in legislative text it 7 00:00:27,660 --> 00:00:32,310 could be enough of a framework enough handshakes enough you know those types of assurance. 8 00:00:32,310 --> 00:00:37,740 >> I think we need something a little bit more than just something on the back for not below. I 9 00:00:37,740 --> 00:00:42,930 think legislative text is one mechanism of us getting there. I think we're open. To other. 10 00:00:43,470 --> 00:00:49,050 >> Mechanisms but it needs to be something a little bit more than a back of an envelope. And what about the bully pulpit of the president coming 11 00:00:49,050 --> 00:00:56,190 in and saying I need I need this I needed a vote I need to do this my go to stop it. Well. First 12 00:00:56,190 --> 00:00:57,090 and foremost. 13 00:00:57,660 --> 00:01:03,540 >> Passing this alone I do not think is a positive climate message. I think having and 14 00:01:03,540 --> 00:01:08,790 agreeing on a plan to draw down emissions and invest in environmental justice in this country is what 15 00:01:08,790 --> 00:01:09,830 we want to send the president to. 16 00:01:10,310 --> 00:01:10,430 >> Think.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/28/aoc-says-passing-bif-alone-is-not-a-positive-climate-message-388292