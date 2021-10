Articles

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) announced on Wednesday that he plans to deactivate his Facebook and Instagram accounts until Facebook, which owns both social media platforms, and Congress "make substantial reforms that protect our...

