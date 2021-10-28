Articles

Pelosi asked about progressive caucus dissension on BIF vote

1 00:00:02,410 --> 00:00:08,430 >> Madam Secretary thank you Madam Speaker. We've been hearing from a lot of progressives who say they would still not 2 00:00:08,430 --> 00:00:13,560 vote for this package. So is it premature to move forward with a vote on the bipartisan package today. And 3 00:00:13,560 --> 00:00:18,660 do you trust that Senators mansion and cinema will vote based off of what is outlined in 4 00:00:18,660 --> 00:00:20,160 this framework. 5 00:00:20,370 --> 00:00:25,770 >> I trust the president of the United States. And again the bit the text is out there 6 00:00:25,770 --> 00:00:31,680 . If they have some anybody any senator or any House member have some suggestions about 7 00:00:31,680 --> 00:00:36,830 where their comfort level is or their dismay might be then we welcome that. 8 00:00:36,830 --> 00:00:42,830 But I I trust the president of the United States. We will. We have all 9 00:00:42,830 --> 00:00:48,030 of the things I named. We have agreement on most of those things that once people see the 10 00:00:48,030 --> 00:00:50,850 language they may say well this goes more further than I thought. 11 00:00:50,850 --> 00:00:56,610 >> I don't know. We'll see what they say back. But we are within range on 12 00:00:56,610 --> 00:00:58,480 on those things. 13 00:00:58,510 --> 00:01:03,920 >> We hear from some of your members like Cary forth from Missouri. We say keep off the tune was quote her 14 00:01:03,920 --> 00:01:09,170 word bamboozled by what she was expecting today and remove drive all the terror and 15 00:01:09,170 --> 00:01:14,490 rational Progressive Caucus. She has the votes to keep the infrastructure bill 16 00:01:14,490 --> 00:01:19,740 from passing. What's your response when you hear that sort of dissension in your caucus about where you stand when you 17 00:01:19,740 --> 00:01:21,800 present a very positive picture of where you want. 18 00:01:21,810 --> 00:01:28,110 >> I have respect for all of our members on the full spectrum of the big tent that is our Democratic Party and 19 00:01:28,110 --> 00:01:33,480 they have concerns when they hear Senator Manchin say something may have. Others 20 00:01:33,480 --> 00:01:38,740 have concerns when they hear that it's something everybody has the chance to say what they wish.

