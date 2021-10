Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 14:49 Hits: 0

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) rolled out a critical ad campaign targeting vulnerable House Democrats over their party's proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about banking transactions.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/578679-house-gop-campaign-arm-releases-ad-campaign-hitting-democrats-on-irs-bank