Joe Manchin: The man of the moment

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

In an evenly divided Senate, every senator has the ability to be a kingmaker. But West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin has taken it to the next level.

At a time when Democrats in the majority are assembling their Build Back Better legislation, Manchin has had a huge influence on one of the most consequential pieces of it: How to address climate change. And that has placed him at odds with his party.

On this episode of the Political Theater podcast, CQ Roll Call staff writer Benjamin J. Hulac details Manchin’s effect on the party’s policy package, while we revisit a recent conversation with Andrea Billups of West Virginia Public Broadcasting for more context on the Mountain State’s politics and culture.

