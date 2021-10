Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 17:51

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) called the filibuster “unconstitutional” in a new op-ed published in Time on Wednesday.Hoyer said there were only a few times the writers of the Constitution could see the need for “extraordinary...

