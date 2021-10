Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 18:08 Hits: 1

Vulnerable House Democrats are urging leadership not to drop or water down a provision to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices as talks on the issue enter the final stretch.On a call with reporters, Reps. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Sharice...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/578745-vulnerable-house-democrats-warn-not-to-drop-drug-pricing-from-package