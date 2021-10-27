Articles

U.S. Politics

Warner weighs in on VA gubernatorial race

1 00:00:00,150 --> 00:00:06,240 >> How important in that race would it be to pass 2 00:00:06,240 --> 00:00:11,910 the infrastructure bill and the House and or have an agreement on 3 00:00:11,910 --> 00:00:15,610 the on the larger bill. How do you think it would impact that race. 4 00:00:15,670 --> 00:00:21,020 >> RYAN I can tell you as somebody who's been out stumping for for Terri and the whole ticket and 5 00:00:21,020 --> 00:00:26,430 in the House Democrats and in Virginia the issue that has brought up the most is 6 00:00:26,430 --> 00:00:31,650 the infrastructure bill from business folks the moderates to some of the most progressive and 7 00:00:31,650 --> 00:00:37,830 I to my progressive friends on the House one of the things I kind of scratch my head on is not 8 00:00:37,830 --> 00:00:43,290 only is this infrastructure bill once in 50 years on traditional pieces of infrastructure but the 9 00:00:43,290 --> 00:00:46,210 kind of progressive goals in the infrastructure bill. 10 00:00:46,200 --> 00:00:51,420 >> Sixty five billion dollars for broadband making sure every American gets access to high 11 00:00:51,420 --> 00:00:56,730 speed affordable broadband. Forty seven billion dollars for resiliency that is at the heart of 12 00:00:56,730 --> 00:01:02,040 of dealing with some of the climate change initiatives around. Whether it be shoreline flooding which we've 13 00:01:02,040 --> 00:01:07,470 got in Hampton Roads or Louisiana or dealing with other components of 14 00:01:07,470 --> 00:01:08,620 climate change. 15 00:01:08,640 --> 00:01:14,130 >> Eighty five billion dollars. The vast majority of which in the energy sector is about clean energy smart 16 00:01:14,130 --> 00:01:19,590 grid electric vehicles electric buses. These are goals that in any prior 17 00:01:19,590 --> 00:01:25,080 administration just in the energy sector in the infrastructure bill Democratic or 18 00:01:25,080 --> 00:01:30,750 Republican administration would be viewed as very forward leaning. So yeah Would it help Terry 19 00:01:30,750 --> 00:01:35,940 McAuliffe and all Democrats to give the president that win and show we can still get a 20 00:01:35,940 --> 00:01:38,960 major bipartisan piece of legislation done. 21 00:01:39,120 --> 00:01:44,250 >> It will. It will definitely help but that the biggest thing that Terry McAuliffe has done then you know 22 00:01:44,250 --> 00:01:49,590 you always view these things your own personal lives. I had a tough race in 2014. I probably didn't 23 00:01:49,590 --> 00:01:54,960 wake up to how challenging it was going to be getting voters out back in 2014 until 24 00:01:54,960 --> 00:02:00,120 about two and a half weeks out from the election. What Terry has done differently from me is I think he 25 00:02:00,120 --> 00:02:05,430 realized this was gonna be a challenge an off off year in Virginia about five weeks ago 26 00:02:05,430 --> 00:02:10,860 so bringing in the Calvary in terms of all of these figures in the Democratic Party 27 00:02:10,860 --> 00:02:14,600 to campaign really up are getting out the vote effort. 28 00:02:14,650 --> 00:02:20,460 >> Terry's going to win. And the best evidence of that is not only the personal energy he brings to 29 00:02:20,460 --> 00:02:25,920 every race but also just looking at the early vote numbers which haven't ticked up dramatically the 30 00:02:25,920 --> 00:02:26,720 last few days.

