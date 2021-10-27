Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Warner on spending bill negotiation: 'I wouldn't be surprised if Speaker Pelosi pulled a rabbit out of the hat'

1 00:00:00,300 --> 00:00:05,550 >> What. For six weeks now we've been hearing there's a deal coming there's a deal 2 00:00:05,550 --> 00:00:11,310 coming there's a deal coming. What's what's the state of play right 3 00:00:11,310 --> 00:00:17,010 now and do you think there will be either a framework or actual legislative 4 00:00:17,010 --> 00:00:22,560 text in hand before the president leaves for Europe tomorrow. 5 00:00:23,640 --> 00:00:29,340 >> Well I agree. This has been a challenging process although I would remind 6 00:00:29,340 --> 00:00:34,980 viewers that maybe not quite so long but it did take a 7 00:00:34,980 --> 00:00:40,530 few extra weeks to get the bipartisan infrastructure deal and conventional wisdom was we wouldn't conclude 8 00:00:40,530 --> 00:00:46,560 that I think conventional wisdom was wrong then. I think conventional wisdom is wrong now. 9 00:00:46,560 --> 00:00:52,110 I do think particularly these last few days knowing my friends Joe 10 00:00:52,110 --> 00:00:58,160 Manchin Kirsten sentiment we are very very close and there are the 11 00:00:58,160 --> 00:01:04,020 competing part right now I think are not only some of these top line policy choices 12 00:01:04,020 --> 00:01:09,570 but also the very real need for President Biden 13 00:01:09,570 --> 00:01:15,150 to conclude this deal and get him that not one but two wins that will come from infrastructure and 14 00:01:15,150 --> 00:01:20,820 reconciliation but also the challenge I say this is kind of a finance nerd that 15 00:01:20,820 --> 00:01:26,640 when we talk about revenue raisers we take the time to get the details right because 16 00:01:26,640 --> 00:01:32,730 as we saw in the 20 17 Republican tax cut plan even where they were directionally 17 00:01:32,730 --> 00:01:38,160 right there were certain areas like international where they got it wrong simply because they didn't have enough time 18 00:01:38,160 --> 00:01:40,350 to fully bake some of the details. 19 00:01:40,410 --> 00:01:45,630 >> But I do think we will see. I you know I don't know specifically the interactions in 20 00:01:45,630 --> 00:01:50,880 the house but I wouldn't be surprised at all if Speaker Pelosi over a rabbit out of the hat either today or tomorrow.

