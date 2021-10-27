Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Warner on filibuster: I would 'carve out an exception around voting rights'

1 00:00:00,510 --> 00:00:06,180 >> We're you know obviously a lot of your Democratic colleagues have moved on this issue 2 00:00:06,180 --> 00:00:12,000 . Where do you think it's headed in terms of you know broadly 3 00:00:12,000 --> 00:00:18,060 for all legislation and getting rid of nuking the filibuster or more you know more narrowly for 4 00:00:18,060 --> 00:00:24,080 things like voting legislation or the debt ceiling whereas 5 00:00:24,080 --> 00:00:26,730 Where. Where do things stand there with your colleagues do you think. 6 00:00:26,730 --> 00:00:32,220 >> Ryan. Like senators like to talk and you might say you know that my 7 00:00:32,220 --> 00:00:37,640 answer on some of the revenue sources on reconciliation. I wouldn't call it a filibuster but 8 00:00:37,640 --> 00:00:42,780 maybe it would be more more details than you wanted. And we got 9 00:00:42,780 --> 00:00:48,450 to find a way to cleave this issue up. I frankly think we shouldn't change the rules on the filibuster 10 00:00:48,450 --> 00:00:51,630 more than a decade ago when we started down the slippery slope. 11 00:00:51,630 --> 00:00:56,760 >> So I am normally concerned about rules changes. But when we talk about the 12 00:00:56,760 --> 00:01:02,160 filibuster protecting the rights of the minority in the Senate when we're talking about putting at risk the 13 00:01:02,160 --> 00:01:08,130 rights of minority Americans on the basic tenets of our democracy and not just minority Americans 14 00:01:08,130 --> 00:01:14,400 but young Americans and others why some of these outrageous voting restriction 15 00:01:14,400 --> 00:01:20,130 laws that are being passed in in Georgia and Texas and in many other states I 16 00:01:20,130 --> 00:01:25,860 would clearly carve out an exemption around voting rights because in my mind that 17 00:01:25,860 --> 00:01:30,660 is less a policy issue and more a fundamental tenet of our democracy. 18 00:01:30,660 --> 00:01:36,000 >> So count me in for pro-democracy little Dee pro Democrats Little D 19 00:01:36,000 --> 00:01:41,750 . And if changing the filibuster is the price of that and they're talking filibuster elsewhere 20 00:01:41,750 --> 00:01:43,860 . Put me down as a yes. 21 00:01:44,010 --> 00:01:48,900 >> A little over but how many Democrats do you think you have for that right now for that position. 22 00:01:49,290 --> 00:01:54,420 >> I think we have to show and I want to give all of my my colleagues again and Joe Manchin a 23 00:01:54,420 --> 00:01:59,550 lot of credit on this. I think he's worked in good faith around voting rights. He was 24 00:01:59,550 --> 00:02:05,820 a former secretary of state. I think him that the bill that he worked with Amy Klobuchar on Jeff 25 00:02:05,820 --> 00:02:11,460 Merkley and Rafael one icon I think was a good compromise on on voting rights. Joe's 26 00:02:11,460 --> 00:02:16,610 been out working his heart out trying to get Republicans to step up. So far they have not. And you 27 00:02:16,610 --> 00:02:19,290 know end of the day we've got to get this done. 28 00:02:19,290 --> 00:02:25,350 >> There is a this is one of those legacy items that is more important candidly 29 00:02:25,350 --> 00:02:28,050 than any single policy issue or otherwise debated.

