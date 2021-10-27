Articles

Manchin gives an update on spending bill negotiations

1 00:00:00,220 --> 00:00:05,400 >> And I say do. We need to move forward the president is made that very clear he wants to move forward and we 2 00:00:05,400 --> 00:00:06,920 owe it to the president to move forward. 3 00:00:07,620 --> 00:00:12,890 >> Take a vote on this on the infrastructure bill that was the only thing we have is bipartisan. And 4 00:00:12,890 --> 00:00:18,330 he's working as hard as he possibly can to get a good solid deal. And you know he 5 00:00:18,330 --> 00:00:23,790 believes 100 percent of nothing is nothing. On the taxes people are talking about tax this tax that 6 00:00:23,790 --> 00:00:29,130 will change this. Well thanks first of all I said this. Everybody in this country that has been 7 00:00:29,130 --> 00:00:30,720 blessed and prosper. 8 00:00:31,260 --> 00:00:36,660 >> Should pay a patriotic tax. Or people in the stratosphere rather 9 00:00:36,660 --> 00:00:41,820 than trying to penalize and we ought to be pleased this country is able to produce the wealth. But with that there is 10 00:00:41,820 --> 00:00:46,980 a patriotic duty that you should be paying something to this great country to give you the protection and the 11 00:00:46,980 --> 00:00:52,230 support and the opportunities. That's called a patriot patriotic tax would be nothing that 12 00:00:52,230 --> 00:00:55,440 we should be scorned about doesn't harm anybody. 13 00:00:55,440 --> 00:01:00,720 >> That bill is written right now on the millionaires tax doesn't like it. I know there's a lot going on with 14 00:01:00,720 --> 00:01:05,760 that. It's a very convoluted. I believe there's going to be everyone is going to pay. 15 00:01:05,760 --> 00:01:11,070 I believe that we will end up where everyone must participate. And the president's been very clear he'll go over to 16 00:01:11,070 --> 00:01:13,200 the house and he'll basically explain to the house. 17 00:01:13,770 --> 00:01:18,930 >> That I have a framework. But there's still an awful lot of work to be done. And we're going to have something happen. 18 00:01:18,930 --> 00:01:24,790 You have to trust the president's getting everything he has to make this happen. He's trying to meet everybody halfway. 19 00:01:24,790 --> 00:01:30,540 I am truly absolutely concerned about the deficit of our country at 20 almost 29 trillion 20 00:01:30,540 --> 00:01:35,580 dollars. I'm concerned about the insolvency of the trust funds in good conscious I have a 21 00:01:35,580 --> 00:01:40,890 hard time increasing basically benefits to expand social programs when 22 00:01:40,890 --> 00:01:42,330 you have trust funds that aren't. 23 00:01:42,930 --> 00:01:47,760 >> Solvent. They're going insolvent. I can't explain that it doesn't make sense to me. 24 00:01:47,760 --> 00:01:51,240 >> I want to work with everyone as long as we can start paying for things.

