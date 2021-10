Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 21:54 Hits: 6

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Tuesday that she has made a vigorous push in recent weeks to make sure that Black communities are prioritized in the final version of President Biden’s Build Back Better...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/578592-black-caucus-pushes-for-priorities-in-final-deal