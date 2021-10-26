Articles

Tuesday, 26 October 2021

180 second wrap: Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube execs testify at Senate hearing

1 00:00:00,590 --> 00:00:06,470 >> I understand from your testimony that your offenses. We're 2 00:00:06,470 --> 00:00:11,810 not Facebook. We're different and we're different from each other being different from 3 00:00:11,810 --> 00:00:14,920 Facebook is not a defense. Snapchat is different. 4 00:00:16,200 --> 00:00:21,750 >> Snapchat was built as an antidote to social media. So in order to be friends with people 5 00:00:21,750 --> 00:00:27,180 on Snapchat you have to be bi directional friends so there's no following. There is no not being 6 00:00:27,180 --> 00:00:29,410 invited into the conversations. 7 00:00:29,430 --> 00:00:34,950 >> Talk is not a social network based on followers or social graph. It's not an app that people check to 8 00:00:34,950 --> 00:00:39,600 see what their friends are doing. You watch tick talks you create on tick tock. 9 00:00:39,840 --> 00:00:45,120 >> But as a company we do not prioritize profits over safety. We 10 00:00:45,120 --> 00:00:50,340 invest heavily in making sure that our platforms are safe for our users and 11 00:00:50,340 --> 00:00:55,800 we do not wait to act the content that appears on Snapchat is 12 00:00:55,800 --> 00:01:00,960 appropriate for an age group of 13 and above. I had my staff create a 13 00:01:00,960 --> 00:01:07,050 Snapchat account for a 13 year old. For a 15 year old child when 14 00:01:07,050 --> 00:01:09,240 they opened the Discover page on Snapchat. 15 00:01:10,220 --> 00:01:16,350 >> With its default settings. They were immediately bombarded. With content. That 16 00:01:16,350 --> 00:01:21,970 I can most politely describe as wildly inappropriate for a child. 17 00:01:21,970 --> 00:01:28,170 Would you support. Responsible. Measures 18 00:01:28,170 --> 00:01:33,910 . Like. The earn it act which I proposed. To 19 00:01:33,910 --> 00:01:39,580 impose some legal responsibility on liability. For. Cutting back on 20 00:01:39,580 --> 00:01:44,830 . The community that Section 230 of Ford's. If you would allow 21 00:01:44,830 --> 00:01:50,560 me to get back to its been a while since I've looked at the Earnhardt act I do recall when you said that you and Senator Graham introduced 22 00:01:50,560 --> 00:01:50,740 it. 23 00:01:51,330 --> 00:01:56,360 >> But I believe that the spirit of your legislation is something we'd very much support. 24 00:01:56,620 --> 00:02:02,740 >> I think the concern would be unintended consequences that would lead to hampering companies ability to 25 00:02:02,740 --> 00:02:07,130 remove and end police violence of content on one platforms. 26 00:02:07,150 --> 00:02:12,430 >> We support the goals of the Earnhardt act but there are some details that I think are still being 27 00:02:12,430 --> 00:02:13,250 discussed. 28 00:02:13,270 --> 00:02:18,640 >> This is the talk that we've seen again and again and again and again. We support the goals. 29 00:02:19,570 --> 00:02:24,640 >> But that's meaningless unless you support the legislation. It's a simple yes no. 30 00:02:24,640 --> 00:02:30,450 Is Beijing bike dance technology. A quote other affiliate 31 00:02:30,450 --> 00:02:34,620 of our corporate group as your privacy policy defines that term center. 32 00:02:34,630 --> 00:02:40,310 >> As I pointed out before it is about my answer is the same yes or no. You didn't answer. 33 00:02:40,310 --> 00:02:45,570 Senator I appreciate you're trying with with gotcha questions. I mean it's not a god question I'm 34 00:02:45,570 --> 00:02:50,850 asked not to be your policy truthful and an accurate about that. Are you willing to answer this 35 00:02:50,850 --> 00:02:56,280 question yes or no. Senator I answered the question. I think. There are 36 00:02:56,280 --> 00:03:01,140 a lot of questions still be answered here and a lot of. Contentions to be disputed. 37 00:03:01,920 --> 00:03:05,810 >> And a lot of work to be done in real action real reform and I hope Congressman.

