Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 03:18 Hits: 13

An In-N-Out restaurant in Contra Costa County has been shut down for violating the county's coronavirus vaccine mandate.Health officials closed the restaurant Tuesday after it would ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/578642-california-in-n-out-shut-down-over-vaccine-mandate