Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:50 Hits: 3

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should use arcane budget rules to raise the debt ceiling if they can't get a deal with Republicans.Manchin, speaking at an Economic Club of Washington, D.C., event, first f...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578443-manchin-backs-raising-debt-ceiling-with-reconciliation-if-gop-balks