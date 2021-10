Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 18:31 Hits: 9

A plurality of people in the home states of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) want Congress to hold off on new spending in its multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package because of concerns ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578525-more-people-in-manchin-sinema-home-states-want-to-hold-off-on-new-spending