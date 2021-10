Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan indicated on Tuesday that his company's COVID-19 shot could require yearly boosters."It may well need an annual booster, potentially varying on a year-to-year or every few years basis...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/578448-moderna-chairman-says-booster-could-be-yearly