Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

Manchin speaks out: Deal on ‘conceptual framework’ could happen this week

1 00:00:00,300 --> 00:00:05,440 >> Having it finished with all the Ts I's and everything crossed and dotted. That 2 00:00:05,440 --> 00:00:10,710 would be difficult from the Senate side because we have an awful lot of checks to go through. But as far as 3 00:00:10,710 --> 00:00:16,290 conceptually we should I really believe and have not good faith. Do you think there'll be a framework 4 00:00:16,290 --> 00:00:20,760 agreement that framework should be really should be one point seventy five to my spa. 5 00:00:20,760 --> 00:00:23,630 >> Top line is one point seventy five. Too much. Still 1 5 guys.

