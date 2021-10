Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 10:10 Hits: 13

Fort Pickett’s namesake is Maj. Gen. George E. Pickett, best remembered for a failed Confederate assault at Gettysburg that became known as Pickett’s Charge.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/WCCeanV1eRg/