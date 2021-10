Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 10:01 Hits: 12

Democrats are trying to hit the gas on President Biden’s two-part spending package, as they look to close the door on weeks of public haggling. After missing a self-imposed deadline to get an agreement on a framework for a sweeping social...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/578238-this-week-democrats-aim-to-unlock-biden-economic-infrastructure-package