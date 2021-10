Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 00:42 Hits: 15

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Sunday that he is looking to enact legislation that will provide a $5,000 bonus to police officers to relocate to Florida, where they can avoid vaccine mandates. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/578234-desantis-eyes-5000-bonus-for-unvaccinated-police-to-relocate-to-florida