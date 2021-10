Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 11:38 Hits: 10

Fox News host Chris Wallace, a former White House correspondent, praised White House press secretary Jen Psaki, calling her "one of the best press secretaries ever."Wallace gave the compliment on Friday following a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/578176-chris-wallace-labels-psaki-one-of-the-best-press-secretaries-ever