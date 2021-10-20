Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 14:14 Hits: 0

Manchin on infrastructure bill: 'We’re communicating and negotiating'

1 00:00:02,070 --> 00:00:07,830 >> Sentimental sentimental sentimental. I've met you about with Jive Paul you met also with Biden 2 00:00:07,830 --> 00:00:13,630 and Sanders have you. How are you getting any closer to getting your up upset you stopped for one morning. 3 00:00:13,630 --> 00:00:15,960 We don't want to take you were communicating and negotiate. 4 00:00:16,010 --> 00:00:21,480 >> OK. That's what it's all about. That's what the process is about and we're having good conversations we're talking and 5 00:00:21,480 --> 00:00:27,270 everybody and all the players and everybody understand each other's position. And the 6 00:00:27,270 --> 00:00:32,750 talks are very very good. That's all I can tell you. Are you getting deeper talking actually about tax. Policy. 7 00:00:32,750 --> 00:00:33,010 Oh yeah. 8 00:00:33,040 --> 00:00:38,940 >> What's actually going on. Are you okay with the carbon tax. 9 00:00:38,940 --> 00:00:42,370 >> No not we're not talking. That's that's we haven't talked about that. 10 00:00:42,780 --> 00:00:48,330 >> You get an idea by the end of the month. I truly believe I'll say this to all of you I truly believe 11 00:00:48,330 --> 00:00:53,430 . That if we work in good faith and we understand where we are today where our country is and the needs we 12 00:00:53,430 --> 00:00:53,990 really have. 13 00:00:54,620 --> 00:01:01,170 >> And then the aspirations that we have further down the road let's do all we can do together. Let's get that piece of legislation agreed 14 00:01:01,170 --> 00:01:06,450 upon that we can start working the framework of that and putting it together that's going to take a little while. But with that 15 00:01:06,450 --> 00:01:12,660 being said we have the trust of each other then we should be able to vote immediately on the bipartisan infrastructure bill which 16 00:01:12,660 --> 00:01:16,250 is a tremendous piece of legislation for the president to take with him to Moscow. 17 00:01:16,470 --> 00:01:21,750 >> And also knowing in good faith that we have an outline of how we're going to working out the details of all the fine print. That's where 18 00:01:21,750 --> 00:01:24,440 I would like to hope to be. So we have to see if we can get there. 19 00:01:24,540 --> 00:01:30,270 >> Looks it be done by October 30. We're not. That's right to commit this that's going to happen. This 20 00:01:30,270 --> 00:01:34,700 is the most important I get. Are you saying you oppose the climate tax without just. Having. 21 00:01:36,060 --> 00:01:41,240 >> A carbon tax. Carbon Yeah no we're not. We're not the carbon tax is not on board at all right now. 22 00:01:41,240 --> 00:01:44,060 We can't ever get behind on what we're not on the board. Okay. 23 00:01:44,080 --> 00:01:49,210 >> Look it's very I'm not expand expanding Medicare expanding Medicare. That's. Are you OK with that the 24 00:01:49,210 --> 00:01:54,600 child tax credit those the things we're talking and we're negotiating and talking about everything. Let's 25 00:01:54,600 --> 00:01:56,460 do what we can agree on now. 26 00:01:56,630 --> 00:02:00,720 >> I just want to make sure that we're right on I 50000 the cap for you on child tax credit.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/20/manchin-on-infrastructure-bill-were-communicating-and-negotiating-381663