Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 09:56 Hits: 9

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is aiming to use the fierce criticism he faced from conservatives over taking paternity leave as a way to have a conversation about the issue, amid efforts from the White House to g...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/578085-buttigieg-aims-to-use-tucker-carlson-flap-to-spotlight-on-paternity