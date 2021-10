Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:46 Hits: 14

Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor called the high court's refusal to once again block Texas's six-week abortion law "catastrophic."The court ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/578134-justice-sotomayor-on-supremes-courts-refusal-to-block-texas-abortion