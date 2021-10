Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 17:29 Hits: 3

A class-action lawsuit is being filed against Kellogg's by plaintiff Anita Harris claiming that the company is falsely advertising by labeling its Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts as containing "strawberry," according to a re...

Read more https://thehill.com/legal/578046-kelloggs-faces-lawsuit-over-lack-of-real-strawberries-in-strawberry-pop-tarts