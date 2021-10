Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 03:08 Hits: 7

A review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated on Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine provided more benefits to children in most scenarios than possible risk, the latest sign that health...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/578132-benefits-outweigh-risks-in-most-scenario-fda-review-says-of-pfizer-vaccine