Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

Black voters and activists are increasingly frustrated with Democrats and the Biden administration in the wake of the party's latest failure to advance voting rights legislation.In his first days in office, Preside...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/577923-frustration-with-biden-among-black-leaders-rises