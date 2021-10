Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 22:34 Hits: 18

The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), an independent watchdog, said in a report made public on Thursday that it found "substantial reason to believe" that Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) failed to disclose stock transactions in accordance with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577924-ethics-watchdog-finds-substantial-evidence-rep-malinowski-failed-to-disclose