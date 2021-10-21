Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021

Attorney General: DOJ 'will apply the facts and the law' when considering Bannon referral

1 00:00:00,420 --> 00:00:05,730 >> So I ask you Mr. Attorney General regardless of politics. Will the department follow the facts and 2 00:00:05,730 --> 00:00:10,760 the law and expeditiously consider the referrals put forth by the select committee. 3 00:00:10,800 --> 00:00:16,470 >> If and when they are approved by the full House the Department recognizes the important oversight 4 00:00:16,470 --> 00:00:21,990 role that this committee and the House of Representatives and the Senate play with respect to 5 00:00:21,990 --> 00:00:27,510 the executive branch. I will say what a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office 6 00:00:27,510 --> 00:00:34,350 in the District of Columbia said I think yesterday the day before the House of Representatives votes for 7 00:00:34,350 --> 00:00:39,750 a referral of a contempt charge that the. Department of 8 00:00:39,750 --> 00:00:44,880 Justice will do what it always does in such circumstances to apply the facts and the law and make a 9 00:00:44,880 --> 00:00:47,600 decision consistent with the principles of prosecution.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/21/attorney-general-doj-will-apply-the-facts-and-the-law-when-considering-bannon-referral-383071